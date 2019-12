Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan hit out at NCP leader Ajit Pawar for betraying the party and joining hands with BJP to form a government. Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday morning while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister for the second time. However, Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have vowed to form a coalition government in the State.