Ashok Gehlot Condoles Death Of 24 Patients At Karnataka Hospital Due To Lack Of Oxygen

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed condolences to the families of COVID-19 patients who lost their lives due to lack of oxygen at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital in Karnataka.

“It is very sad to know of the death of 24 COVID-19 patients due to lack of oxygen. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength at this difficult time. Prayers that they remain strong,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

At least 24 critical patients lost their lives in a span of two hours due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospital. The incident took place in the wee hours on Monday. A total of 144 patients were admitted to the hospital. Chamrajnagar District Incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the death of all the 24 patients at the district hospital.

Karnataka | 24 patients, including COVID-19 patients, died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital due to oxygen shortage & others reasons in last 24 hours. We are waiting for the death audit report: District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar



Karnataka CM assures action

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa expressed his grief over the death of patients and offered condolences to the family members of the deceased. He assured them government's support and called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. CM Yediyurappa stated that an inquiry into the matter has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

With COVID-19 infections rising at a rapid pace in Karnataka, the state is faced with a shortage of medical oxygen which is crucial to treat critical patients. Karnataka so far has recorded over 16,01,865 positive cases, out of which, 11,64,398 have successfully recovered and 16,011 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 37,733 new cases, 21,148 fresh recoveries, and 217 deaths have been reported.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that oxygen demand has increased in the state but the government is trying its level best to fulfil. The government is exploring all possibilities to normalise the situation, he said.