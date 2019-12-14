Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Dares RSS To Declare Itself A National Party & Contest Elections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while addressing the "Bharat Bachao Rally" on Saturday said that democracy is being murdered in the country in today's times. He dared the RSS to come and declare themselves as a national party and contest elections, alleging that the country is not being run by the BJP government but by RSS from behind the scenes.

The Bharat Bachao rally

Top Congress leaders addressed a rally and highlighted the "failures" of the Modi government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people.The party's Overseas Congress also joined the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' through demonstrations around the world. "Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance, and incompetence will be spread worldwide," the Overseas Congress said. Previously on November 16, after a high-level strategy meeting of all CLP heads, State chiefs, National General Secretaries at the party's headquarters in Delhi, the Congress had planned a massive rally against Centre on economic slowdown on November 30.