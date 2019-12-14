'If You Have Courage, Declare Yourself A National Party': Ashok Gehlot Dares RSS

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, slammed the RSS and BJP-led government at the centre at Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in Delhi, as he said that the country is in an environment of fear and tension. Gehlot attacked the BJP-RSS as he said that the country is not being run by BJP government but RSS. Furthermore, he dared RSS to declare itself as a national party and contest elections.

Congress' 'Bharat Bachao Rally, which is currently underway at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi witnessed the presence of party's top brass including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, and Manmohan Singh.

'Democracy is being murdered'

Addressing the Bharat Bachao Rally, Ashok Gehlot said, "Why is it named Bharat Bachao? Because it sends out a message of which direction the country is moving in. Democracy is being murdered, there is an environment of fear and tension and even the GDP is declining. When Rahul Gandhi had campaigned for the elections, our issues were problems of the youth, unemployment, labourers are being affected, Rafale was also our issue."

Furthermore, he added, "There have been talks of nationalism. We aren't nationalist? Do we need to take a certificate of being nationalist from the BJP? Indira Gandhi broke Pakistan into two pieces but never politicised the issue. Modiji hides behind the army to play his game of politics. BJP is not ruling the country, RSS is ruling in the country. RSS' spokesperson Modi is ruling the country. If they have the courage, then they should declare themselves as a national party and fight the elections. Without winning the elections, no one can become a minister, Chief Minister, neither a Prime Minister."

IOC's protest against the Indian government

Apart from a mega rally in Delhi, the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) will stage demonstrations outside Indian embassies from America to England and Australia to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The protest will 'attack the Modi government for India's economy and India's deteriorating condition'. Sources report that Rahul Gandhi's aide Sam Pitroda will be heading the protests pledging solidarity to Congress' Bharat Bachao rally in Delhi.

