Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern Over Low Vaccine Figures; Urges People To Take Second Dose

As India continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people on a daily basis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed concerns stating that large numbers of people have still not taken their second dose. Further speaking about the suggestions made by health experts, he said that taking both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory as it will help in providing complete protection to the people.

Tweeting in Hindi, CM Gehlot wrote, "It has been seen that a large number of people have taken only one dose of the vaccine. This is not right. Experts around the world are of the opinion that it is necessary to take both doses of the vaccine for complete protection from Covid. Therefore, do not be careless at all and do get both doses of the vaccine."

यह देखने में आया है कि बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने वैक्सीन की सिर्फ एक ही डोज ली है। यह ठीक नहीं है। विश्वभर के विशेषज्ञों की राय है कि कोविड से पूरी सुरक्षा के लिए वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज लेना जरूरी है। इसलिए बिल्कुल लापरवाही ना बरतें एवं वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज जरूर लगवाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Central government has time and again appealed to the people to take their vaccine doses as scheduled. Apart from that, the Centre has also instructed state governments and union territories to focus on the administration of the second dose of COVID-19 as several eligible beneficiaries have not yet received it. The Union Health Ministry has also informed that states and UTs have adequate doses to vaccinate the people waiting for their second jabs and should therefore improve the momentum of the vaccination drive.

Apart from that, the Health Ministry has also instructed states and UTs to prioritise vaccinations in areas that have low immunization coverage and further inform the Centre in case there is a need for additional inoculation centres or any related challenges.

India's COVID-19 vaccination report

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded the 105.43 crores (1,05,43,13,977) mark on Saturday, October 30. Apart from that, as a part of the Centre's vaccination drive, a total of 1,11,13,97,185 vaccine doses has been already provided to the states and UTs through the government's free of cost channel and more than 12,73,62,006 balanced and utilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and are yet to be administered.

On Saturday, 14,313 fresh Coronavirus cases were reported, followed by 13,543 recoveries and 549 fatalities.

Image: PTI