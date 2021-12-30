Taking a dig at the Uttarakhand government for taking no action in the controversial Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that no arrests have been made in Uttarakhand which now seems to be a mockery of the law and order situation in the state.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gehlot said that the chief minister has been ignorant about the issue even after holding the Home Department portfolio. "It is very shameful that even after a week of the controversial discussion no arrests have been made", he said.

ये बेहद शर्मनाक है कि उत्तराखंड में हुई विवादास्पद धर्म संसद के एक सप्ताह से अधिक समय गुजरने के बाद भी कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। एक मीडिया चैनल से बातचीत में उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री ने इस मुद्दे से अनभिज्ञता जताई जो आश्चर्यजनक है जबकि वहां का गृह विभाग उन्हीं के पास है।

"Artists, journalists and even comedians in BJP-ruled states are charged with different sections of the National Security Act and the Unlawful Activities Act, but despite making hate speeches, no arrests have been made by the state government", Gehlot added.

Further criticizing the hate speeches made during the discussion held in Uttarakhand, he said that while great men like Swami Vivekananda have emerged from the discussions held in Dharma Sansad in Chicago in 1893, "unruly and wicked" people have emerged from the Sansad held in Haridwar. "The people of the country need to decide whether they need a great personality like Swami Vivekananda or those who talk about riots and genocides", the Rajasthan CM remarked.

धर्म संसद के नाम पर लोगों को नरसंहार के लिए उकसाने एवं गांधीजी एवं नेहरूजी जैसे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को गाली देने का काम हो रहा। हम सभी सोचें कि एक धर्म संसद 1893 में शिकागो में आयोजित हुई जहां हुई चर्चा से स्वामी विवेकानन्द जैसे महापुरुष निकले थे।

Furthermore, the Rajasthan Chief Minister also alleged that work is being done to influence people towards genocide through Dharma Sansad.

Haridwar Dharma Sansad invokes outrage

The controversial religious event which took place in Haridwar last week has sparked outrage for hate speeches made by the speakers calling for violence against the Muslim and Christian community. The event which was held from December 17 to December 19 saw several leaders making inflammatory statements and further calling for killing the minority group of people. Apart from that, in a direct strike towards the Muslim community, a speaker was also seen inciting Hindus to take up weapons against Muslims.

The videos from the event which has gone viral on the internet also invoked reactions from netizens who went on to thrash the Uttarakhand government as well as demanded the arrest of the speakers.

