Ashok Gehlot Inaugurates 'Mehangai Rahat Camp' In Jaipur; Aims To Provide Relief To People

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday inaugurated 'Mehangai Rahat Camp' at the Mahapura village of Sanganer in Jaipur district on Monday. This initiative has been taken with the aim to provide the people of the State relief from inflation. The State government aims to connect common people in the State with information on public welfare schemes of the state government, according to the Chief Minister Gehlot.

Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot informed about the fight to end inflation. He tweeted in Hindi, "Defeating inflation begins today! Inaugurated the country's first historic dearness relief camp at Mahapura in Jaipur. We are serious about the sufferings of the people in this difficult period of inflation. Inflation relief camps will give relief to the people and instil new hope of progress in their lives".

Notably, these camps are being organised at the gram panchayat and ward levels that will benefit the people under various government schemes to help them amid the price rise. Various camps will be put up across the state till June 30, months ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls in which chief minister Gehlot is seeking to retain power in the state.

Gehlot's 'Mission 2030' for Rajasthan

CM Gehlot responded and announced of beginning the ‘Mehengai Rahat Camp’ which will aim to make 'Rajasthan No 1' by the year. In the video, CM Gehlot said, "I have decided to make Rajasthan No 1 till the year 2030. In order to fulfil this dream, I have planned something which no other state has ever done till now. In any state no citizens are receiving insurance of Rs 10 lakhs, LPG in Rs 500 or even thinking of such initiatives."

He said a lot of work has to be done to make 'Mission 2030' successful.

Gehlot added, "Rajasthan is the only state where Accident insurance of Rs 10 lakhs is provided free of cost without any premium. Including this there are many historic decisions taken due to which the people of Rajasthan will get relief from the inflation, they will be able to do savings and the coming generation would get an advantage from this. Inflation is the only reason why Rajasthan is not able to move forward."

"The state government is starting a 10-project scheme for the citizens related to LPG, health, electricity, etc. Although, there are people who are not able to use the government schemes due to a lack of information. Therefore, in order to achieve Mission 2030, thousands of Mehengai Rahat Camps will be installed in every corner of the state from April 24. These camps will be deployed till the time each and every citizen of the state gets registered," Gehlot said.