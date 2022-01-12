After the SC constituted a 4-member panel to probe PM Modi's security breach, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the move and asked everyone to wait for the report of the committee to know the truth. Taking to Twitter, he also issued an appeal to the SC to ban a media trial in the matter until the investigation by its panel is completed.

"The Supreme Court has constituted a four-member committee headed by Justice Indu Malhotra to investigate the matter of lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. Now everyone should wait for the report of this committee to know the truth. I appeal to the Hon'ble Supreme Court that the media trial should be banned till the investigation is completed," he said.

प्रधानमंत्री की सुरक्षा में चूक के मामले की जांच हेतु सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जस्टिस इंदु मल्होत्रा की अध्यक्षता में चार सदस्यीय कमिटी गठित कर दी है। अब सभी को सत्य जानने के लिए इस कमिटी की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार करना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/qwYbupEAGQ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 12, 2022

PM Modi's security breached: SC constitutes probe panel

In a key development on Wednesday, the Supreme Court appointed a 4-member committee headed by Justice (retd.) Indu Malhotra to probe PM Modi's security breach. The SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant was hearing a plea by an organization named "Lawyer's Voice" which sought an independent inquiry in this matter. The bench had earlier directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to preserve the travel records of the PM's Punjab visit.

Observing that this issue cannot be decided by one-sided teams, the bench revealed that the Registrar General of the P&H HC, Director General or not nominee not below the rank of IG NIA, DG of UT of Chandigarh and ADGP(Security) of Punjab will be a part of the independent probe panel. The terms of reference for this committee will be to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries. The Registrar General was directed to submit all records to Justice Malhotra and the report has to be submitted at the earliest.

PM Modi's convoy was stuck at a flyover near Ferozepur for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday, 5 January 2022, in the afternoon, posing an immense threat to the Prime Minister of the country. His convoy was blocked by protestors around 30km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. The Ministry of Home Affairs described the incident as a 'major lapse' in PM's security.