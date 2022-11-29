Ashok Gehlot Speaks To Sonia Gandhi Amid Fight Over Chief Minister's Chair In Rajasthan

Amid the high-octane drama unfolding in Rajasthan, Republic Media Network on Tuesday learnt that Sonia Gandhi has given assurance to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and has clearly stated that the party needs no disruption amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra-led by Rahul Gandhi.

The ex-Congress chief then recommended Gehlot to speak to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. She further informed Gehlot that the newly-elected party chief is also in talks with Sachin Pilot and has asked him to not make any unnecessary comments against him (Gehlot).

According to the sources, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday to resolve the infighting in the party's state unit. It has been informed that in efforts to solve the ongoing tussle, Venugopal will meet both leaders in the state separately. Reportedly, he is also likely to meet both leaders together later in the night.

The development came hours after Republic in its exclusive report claimed that a big political twist is likely to take place in Rajasthan when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter the state.

Gehlot-Pilot faceoff

Days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated a 'traitor' remark on his former Deputy, Pilot said that his comments were 'baseless and false'. Responding to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statements on him, Sachin Pilot said, "I think Ashok Ji is someone who has vast experience and has been in a number of positions in the party. He is also the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. I think it is unbecoming of someone with such experience to make such baseless and false remarks."

Attacking Gehlot, Pilot added, "The Bharatiya Janata Party was defeated by Congress in the state of Rajasthan when I was the state party president. Ashok Gehlot Ji has been the Chief Minister of the state twice. Both times under his leadership, the Congress party lost badly. Despite that, when we won in 2018, the leadership in the Congress party decided that he should become the Chief Minister for the third time and we all agreed to that."

Notably, the infighting in the Rajasthan Congress started in July 2020, when the Congress government in the state plunged into crisis after the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot flew to Delhi along with nearly 18 party legislators. However, he was later sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Congress chief following the rebellion.