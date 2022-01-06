Ashok Gehlot Tests COVID Positive With Mild Symptoms Hours After Holding Press Conference

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tested positive for COVID-19 just hours after addressing a press conference on January 6, Thursday. CM Gehlot made the announcement on Twitter and advised those who came in contact with him, to isolate themselves and undergo COVID testing. The Congress leader said that he is experiencing mild symptoms although there is nothing to worry about.

This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

Follow COVID protocols: CM Gehlot puts out tweet before testing positive

CM Ashok Gehlot's tweet about his infection comes just minutes after the Chief Minister warned citizens on letting their guard down and the potential dangers of the Omicron variant. He said that many are not taking Omicron seriously and have been acting irresponsibly.

आमजन में ऐसी धारणा है कि कोरोना का ओमिक्रोन वैरिएंट घातक नहीं है इसलिए लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। विशेषज्ञों की राय है कि ओमिक्रोन से ठीक होने के बाद पोस्ट कोविड समस्याएं पूर्व के वैरिएंट्स जितनी ही गंभीर हो सकती हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

"There is a common assumption in the general public that the Omicron variant is not as deadly and that is why they are acting irresponsibly. Experts believe that post-COVID symptoms after recovering from Omicron can be just as serious as the other variants," Gehlot wrote.

CM Gehlot even enlisted the post-COVID symptoms such as asthma, lung plus kidney-related complications, regular headaches and even heart diseases. Talking about his artery blockade in August 2021 as a reference, he said that his complication was a result of post-COVID problems and advised everyone to follow necessary protocols and complete the vaccination process.

पोस्ट कोविड समस्या में अस्थमा, बार-बार सिर दर्द, फेफड़ों संबंधित रोग, किडनी की परेशानी एवं हृदय रोग तक हो सकते हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक अगस्त, 2021 में मुझे हुई आर्टरी ब्लॉकेज संबंधी परेशानी की एक वजह पोस्ट कोविड समस्या भी है। इसलिए ओमिक्रोन को भी गंभीरता से लेते हुए कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करें तथा वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज लगवाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

COVID status in Rajasthan

The number of COVID cases in Rajasthan is on the rise as the state is reporting over 1,000 cases every day along with a few fatalities. On January 5, Rajasthan recorded the first death linked to the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus taking the death toll to 8,965, according to the Health Ministry. The deceased was a 73-year-old man from Udaipur who died due to post-COVID pneumonia coupled with diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism, as per Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Dinesh Kharadi. Until now, nearly 180 Omicron cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases is well beyond 3,000.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI, Pixabay