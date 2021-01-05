Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre To Rethink Resumption Of Flights From UK Amid Virus Scare

Amid the threat of the new strain of coronavirus emerging from the UK, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged the Centre to reconsider its decision on resumption of flights from the British Islands. In a series of tweets, Gehlot urged the Centre to ensure that the situation of coronavirus should not worsen after the flights are resumed to and from the UK. He also urged the passengers travelling from the UK to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

"Cases of new corona strains found in Britain are increasing in India. The Government of India should reconsider the decision to resume flights from the UK on 7 January. Today, the situation would not have happened if flights from overseas were stopped at the beginning of Corona in January 2020," he tweeted in Hindi.

"The government of India should ensure that after the resumption of flights from Britain does not become the situation before the new strain of Corona. Also, all the travellers who have come back from Britain in the past and all those who come in contact with them should do their corona test to prevent this new strain of corona from spreading further," he said in the following tweet.

ब्रिटेन में मिले नए कोरोना स्ट्रेन के मामले भारत में बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। 7 जनवरी को ब्रिटेन से पुन: फ्लाइट शुरू करने के फैसले पर भारत सरकार को पुनर्विचार करना चाहिए।अगर जनवरी, 2020 में कोरोना की शुरुआत में विदेशों से आने वाली फ्लाइट्स को रोका गया होता तो आज ये स्थिति नहीं बनती।

1/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 5, 2021

भारत सरकार को सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि ब्रिटेन से फ्लाइट चलने के बाद कोरोना के नए स्ट्रेन से पूर्व जैसी स्थिति ना बन जाए।

2/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 5, 2021

साथ ही, ब्रिटेन से पिछले दिनों में लौटे सभी यात्री और इनके संपर्क में आए सभी लोग अपना कोरोना टेस्ट जरूर कराएं जिससे कोरोना के इस नए स्ट्रेन को आगे फैलने से रोका जा सके। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 5, 2021

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 1,03,56,845; Vaccine Rollout In 10 Days

READ | UK Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 60,000 For First Time

Cumulative toll of UK variant rises to 58

The cumulative toll of the people infected by the mutant coronavirus in the country has risen to 58 with twenty more people testing positive for the new UK variant. Mandatory testing of all UK-returnees through RT-PCR test is being conducted.

"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 58," the Union Health Ministry said.

The respective state governments have kept the infected people in single room isolation at designated health care facilities and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

Of the 58, the mutated UK strain was detected in eight samples at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, 11 in the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi, in one in National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani (near Kolkata), 25 in the National Institute of Virology in Pune, three in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad and ten was sequenced in National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru. The INSACOG labs at NCBS InSTEM, Bengaluru, CDFD Hyderabad, ILS Bhubaneswar, and NCCS Pune have so far found no mutant virus.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had suspended flights to and from the UK from December 23 to December 31 as a preemptive action against the entry and spread of the mutant coronavirus in India. Later the Ministry extended the flight ban till January 7.

The mutant coronavirus has already been reported in several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

The mutation of COVID-19 first emerged in South East England and it is 70% more transmissible than the previously known strain. Due to the alarming surge of cases through the mutation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a complete lockdown in the country starting from January 4, as the UK has been reporting daily fresh load of cases between 50,000 to 60,000.

READ | Coronavirus Can Be Transiently Air-borne But Masks Can Keep One Safe:study

READ | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 19.50 Lakh; 1.30 Crore Samples Tested So Far