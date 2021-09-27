Ashok Gehlot's Brother Agrasen Summoned By ED In Connection To Fertilizer Scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot in connection with the Fertiliser Export Scam. Agrasen Gehlot has been asked to appear before the ED office on September 27. His summons comes in relation to the multi-crore fertiliser smuggling syndicate which is said to have been in operation in Rajasthan. In 2020, the ED filed a money laundering case against Agrasen Gehlot and others in connection with the case.

A company linked to the Rajasthan CM's brother had been unearthed at the heart of the entire racket. The ED had taken over the case based on the complaint of the Customs department which alleged that fertilisers meant to be distributed to the farmers at a subsidised rate never reached them for years together in the state, and were instead smuggled to international markets.

Charges against Agrasen Gehlot

According to the documents accessed by Republic TV, Agrasen Gehlot allegedly diverted more than 35,000 metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MoP) having a value of Rs 130 crore which was actually meant for the farmers. This was allegedly diverted to countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and other international markets. According to the Customs department, the MoP was exported by the company which falsely declared it as 'industrial salt'.

On December 31, 2013, the Customs appellate tribunal penalised Agrasen Gehlot Rs 50 crore after finding his company guilty in the syndicate. After years of litigation, in July 2020, the Customs department filed a prosecution complaint - a charge sheet equivalent - against Ashok Gehlot's brother, holding him guilty of exporting a banned item and manipulating the system. An ED case followed shortly after.

His firm M/s Anupam Krishi has been unearthed at the heart of the alleged fertiliser export scam. In the capacity of an agent, Agrasen Gehlot was the custodian of MoP (imported at a concessional rate by the government) and solely responsible for its proper distribution to the farmers.