Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa Appointed Asian Development Bank Vice-president

Ashok Lavasa, who was slated to be the next Chief Election Commissioner of India, will now be heading the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as vice-president.

A retired 1980 batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, Lavasa still has over two years left in his term at the Election Commission and would have retired as the Chief EC in October 2022.

Union government approves

According to reports, Ashok Lavasa’s ADB appointment was finalised with the Union government's nod and he was recommended for the role by the ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. He will need to resign from his current post as Election Commissioner of India before taking up the new role.

Ashok Lavasa's premature exit from the Election Commission puts Sushil Chandra next in the line for the Chief Election Commissioner role. As per reports, this is the second in the autonomous constitutional authority's history that an official is stepping down from the post before completing his term. In 1973, Nagender Singh had stepped down from the post of Chief Election Commissioner of India to become a judge of the International Court of Justice.

ADB announced Ashok Lavasa's appointment on Wednesday, July 15. He will be taking over the responsibilities of current ADB vice-president Diwakar Gupta from September 1.

