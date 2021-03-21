Ashoka University Reiterates 'academic Freedom' As Students Protest PB Mehta's Resignation

As students and academicians continue to demand the reinstatement of professors Pratap Bhanu Mehta and ex-Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, Ashoka University's Chancellor - Rudrangshu Mukherjee on Saturday, issued a statement reiterating that the Founders have never interfered with academic freedom. He added that the faculty members have been 'left free to construct their own courses, follow their own methods of teaching and their own methods of assessment', without compromising Ashoka's intellectual standards and adhere to its academic offering. The University has faced severe backlash after PB Mehta resigned as professor saying that the founders made it "abundantly clear" that his association with the institution was a "political liability".

Ashoka university chancellor speaks out

"Ashoka University's commitment to core values and our Founders and Trustees' role are being questioned in the wake of the recent resignation of Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta. I find it necessary as Chancellor, and given my association with Ashoka from its inception, to state unambiguously that the Founders have never interfered with academic freedom: faculty members have been left free to construct their own courses, follow their own methods of teaching and their own methods of assessment. They have also been left free to carry out their own research and publications," read his letter to students, faculty, alumni, parents, and founders of the University.

Apart from this letter, the Chancellor, Vice-chancellor, and professors Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian have issued a joint statement acknowledging 'lapses in institutional processes which will be rectified'. Both Mehta and Subramanian have stated that they are 'sad to be leaving Ashoka University' and it should embody a liberal vision to academic freedom. The university students union has given a strike call on March 22-23 in solidarity with Mehta and Subramanian, while 150 top academicians including ex-RBI governor have come out in support of Mehta in an open letter, calling his resignation as a "dangerous attack" on academic freedom.

Why did PB Mehta resign?

As per reports, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, who had stepped down as Ashoka University's Vice-chancellor in 2018, had also stepped down as a professor on March 16, citing that the Founders considered him a “political liability”. In his resignation letter, reported in the Indian Express, he alleged that his 'public writings were perceived to carry risks for the university'. Stating that a 'liberal university' like Ashoka 'will need a liberal political and social context to flourish', he hoped that the university will secure such an environment. Following his exit, noted economist Arvind Subramanian too resigned, calling Mehta's exit “ominously disturbing for academic freedom". Reports state that the students continue to protest, demanding Mehta's return and several other faculty members are mulling to quit.

In a letter to the students, Mehta has thanked the students for their protests demanding his return, but insisted that 'It is time for me to move on' and that the 'underlying circumstances that led to the resignation will not change in foreseeable future'. Mehta - Ashoka University's 2nd Vice-Chancellor was a part of the UPA government's National Knowledge Commission. He had quit from the position opposing the government's bureaucratic interference into academic appointments. Mehta has been critical of both UPA government and the current Modi government, defending academic freedom - often criticising the establishment's policies in his newspaper columns. He is a public scholar on political theory, constitutional law, governance, and political economy and is on the editorial boards of several top journals like - American Political Science Review, the Journal of Democracy.