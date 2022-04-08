Ashoke Pandit Condemns Detention Of Kashmiri Pandit Leader, Urges Maha CM To Take Action

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Thursday raised concern over the incident where the Pune police officials detained Kashmiri Hindu activist Rohit Kachroo along with others from the community. Kachroo was detained after he sought permission to attend a symposium on the film "The Kashmir Files". Ashoke Pandit raised the issue and also slammed the detention by the police calling on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to take cognisance of the issue.

Expressing his displeasure, Pandit claimed that Pune Police had 'illegally detained' Rohit Kachroo who visited the police station for seeking permission to attend the event, titled ‘The Kashmir Files - Ek Ardhasatya’. Explaining the development to Uddhav Thackeray, Pandit said that the police instead of supporting the community activists chose to move against them. He claimed that the event organised by the Yuvak Kranti Dal at Gandhi Bhavan in the Kothrud area was spreading lies and accused the group hosting the event to be in support of terror activities in the country.

Speaking about the development, Ashoke Pandit slammed the event that took place in Pune and said that such groups were supporting terrorism in the country. “Our Kashmiri Pandits were detained in that police station despite us not hurting anyone. But the group hosting the event is justifying terrorism. They are supporting terrorists by spreading misinformation that things shown in The Kashmir Files are half-truths,” the filmmaker said in a video addressed to the Maharashtra CM.

“If the group hosting the event believes that they are right, why should they fear. Why was there a restriction?” Pandit asked. He further appealed to CM Thackeray and said that he should take cognisance of the issue as he knew the plights of the Kashmiri Pandits. He also added that the Kashmiri Pandits community holds a strong connection with Maharashtra and he asked the CM to maintain the same.

Police detain Kashmiri Pandits from attending event on The Kashmir Files

Police on Thursday stopped Rohit Kachroo, leader of a Kashmiri Pandit organization from attending a symposium on the film The Kashmir Files. Police issued a notice to Kachroo, national coordinator of the 'India 4 Kashmir' and restrained him from attending the event. Explaining the decision, the police claimed that the members of the Kashmiri Hindu community were asked not to attend the event for the maintenance of peace and law and order.

"We proposed that they can have a meeting with the organisers and clear their doubts. Kachroo and others initially agreed to meet the organisers, but later refused to meet them," a police official at the station told PTI.

"We tried to explain that if he goes there and asks any question, there might be a dispute over opinions. The responsibility of his safety also lies with the police," he added. The event, titled "The Kashmir Files - Ek Ardhasatya," was organised by the Yuvak Kranti Dal in Kothrud where Ashok Kumar Pandey, writer of the book "Kashmir Aur Kashmiri Pandit", was to speak. The Kashmir Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, follows the story of The Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. It stars several National Award-winning actors, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Prakash Belavadi.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI/ INSTAGRAM