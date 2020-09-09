Ashoke Pandit Condemns 'illegal Arrest' Of Republic Reporters, Massive Support Pours In

Extending support towards Republic TV reporters, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday condemned the 'illegal arrest' of reporter for doing their jobs. Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police.

Taking to Twitter, Pandit denounced the arrest and asked 'why is the government scared?'.

I condemn the illegal arrest of reporters of @republic tv network at #Karjat for doing their job.

यह सरकार इतनी डरी हुई क्यूँ है ?

We stand by #ArnabGoswami & his entire team. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 9, 2020

Massive support pours in to #FreeRepublicReporter

With over 40,000 tweets at the time of publishing, netizens have come together to raise their voices for media rights.

Arresting 2 reporters for ‘trespassing’



Legal representation denied



Refused remand copy to block legal recourse.



It's blatant intimidation of free media.



Uddhavi ji, neither Kangana nor Republic shud be your priority. It's Corona & Economy!#FreeRepublicReporter @pradip103 https://t.co/QYoZllQndi — Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) September 9, 2020

They want to suppress our VOICE.



They demolished property of Kangana Ranaut.



They will arrest Journalists.



I am told I will also be made to be quiet.



I say- people of India will ROAR against fascist.



All who are united & will raise voice- Retweet



ISBP. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) September 9, 2020

EMERGENCY RELOADED In Mumbai. Arrest of @republic Reporter Anuj Kumar & his crew is Attаck on PRESS FREEDOM by @OfficeofUT What kind of FАSCIST Govt is this?? #FreeRepublicReporter #DeathOfDemocracy #ShameOnMahaGovt pic.twitter.com/Kebwv4XB8c — Shivadeep Lakkundi (@Shivadeep_7) September 9, 2020

Republic Team Jailed By Maharashtra Govt

Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. In what is the biggest clampdown on the right to report, the Republic team was apprehended and thrown into jail for 4 days after making an enquiry with a security guard of a certain residence.

Republic Media Network firmly stands by its team and will take every legal recourse available to fight for justice.

