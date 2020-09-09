Last Updated:

Ashoke Pandit Condemns 'illegal Arrest' Of Republic Reporters, Massive Support Pours In

Extending support towards Republic TV reporter, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday condemned the illegal arrest of reporters for doing their jobs.

#FreeRepublicReporter

Extending support towards Republic TV reporters, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday condemned the 'illegal arrest' of reporter for doing their jobs. Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police.

Taking to Twitter, Pandit denounced the arrest and asked 'why is the government scared?'.

Massive support pours in to #FreeRepublicReporter

With over 40,000 tweets at the time of publishing, netizens have come together to raise their voices for media rights.

Republic Team Jailed By Maharashtra Govt

Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. In what is the biggest clampdown on the right to report, the Republic team was apprehended and thrown into jail for 4 days after making an enquiry with a security guard of a certain residence.

Republic Media Network firmly stands by its team and will take every legal recourse available to fight for justice. 

