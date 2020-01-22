Ashoke Pandit Questions Aaditya Thackeray's 'Mumbai 24x7' Proposal

After the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal to keep mall, shops and eateries open round-the-clock, Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association President and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit questioned the move initiated by state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

In conversation with Republic TV, the filmmaker said, "Mumbai 24/7 is a good move. As a citizen, the only concern that I have is that Aditya Thackeray said that only the malls and restaurants that are not in a residential area will remain open. I would like to know where are these malls and restaurants except for BKC which aren't located in a residential area? My fear as a citizen is that the life of all these establishments, eateries, malls and theatres revolves around residential areas."

'Mumbai is always a city that runs 24x7' -Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had previously clarified that there would be no change to the timings of pubs and bars. Moreover, he revealed that the police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had studied the situation. Thackeray, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district cited the example of the vibrant night-time economy of London.

“The excise norm is not being changed. We are not touching the pubs and bars. They will close at the normal time. Police and the Municipal Corporation has studied it. Mumbaikars have welcomed it. If you see the examples from abroad, London’s night-time economy is worth 5 billion pounds. If the opposition feels that only Mumbai should lag, then it should keep it to themselves. Mumbai is always a city that runs 24x7,” the Maharashtra Tourism minister said.

Maharashtra Cabinet clears Mumbai 24*7

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray also informed about the Maharashtra Cabinet clearing the Mumbai 24*7 proposal and informed that from January 27 onwards, multiplexes, shops, and eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex & Nariman Point will remain open 24x7.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray: Proposal of Mumbai 24x7 has been approved by Cabinet today. From 27th January malls, multiplexes,shops&eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex&Nariman Point will remain open 24x7. However, we won't impose this on anyone. pic.twitter.com/Hw6QRJbzWb — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

Ashoke Pandit on Mumbai nod to 24x7

