Ashwini Choubey Lauds PM Modi For Kedarnath Redevelopment, Says 'great Work Done'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a great work of protecting the holy shrine, Kedarnath Temple, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Friday. While lauding PM Modi for his contribution towards development projects at Kedarnath, the Union Minister credited him for several initiatives taken for the development and redevelopment of the shrine. His statement came after the Indian Prime Minister's recent visit to Uttarakhand, during which he unveiled several development projects at Kedarnath.

Recalling the 2013 Uttarakhand floods that destroyed many parts of the temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, Minister Ashwini Choubey said that he lost his family members in the disaster and only a few of them were saved. He said, "17 of our family went there but unfortunately only half of us could return. Narendra Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat then and Rajnath Singh played a great role in our safe return."

'New enthusiasm among the people of the country'

Further speaking on the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya which was earlier damaged during the Uttarakhand floods, Choubey said, "We have seen how the samadhi sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya was submerged. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of Kedarnath Valley and its surrounding area is being done. This splashed a new enthusiasm among the people of the country."

Meanwhile, the Union Minister at his Delhi residence heard PM Modi's address from Kedarnath and expressed his gratitude for the contributions made by the Prime Minister towards Kedarnath Dham.

Taking a jibe at the former Congress-led government in Uttarakhand, he said that the previous government had not done any development work of the shrine, however, it was PM Modi who did a lot of work to redevelop Kedarnath and has done the work of protecting it.

PM Modi's Kedarnath visit

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a one-day visit to the Kedarnath shrine and unveiled the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya on the premises of the Kedarnath temple. It was earlier destroyed in the 2013 deluge. The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the temple and inaugurated several other projects in the state. This was Narendra Modi's second visit to Kedarnath as Prime Minister. Earlier, PM Modi had visited Kedarnath in 2019.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/ANI/@BJP4India/Twitter)