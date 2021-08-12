BJP leader and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay who was arrested in the Jantar Mantar hate speech case was granted bail by Delhi's Patiala court. Following this, Upadhyay has issued a response to the hate speech allegations and the court's decision. Referring to the court's observation, the BJP leader stated that 'there is no merit' in Delhi Police's case against him. In addition, he asserted that he was not seen in the video.

Ashwini Upadhyay's response

"Truth is troubled but not defeated. The court also said that there is no merit in the case of the Delhi Police. I am neither in the video, nor have I ever met the people in the video. They have got nothing against me," said Upadhyay

'I had given that video to Delhi Police'

The hate-speech accused has also claimed that he received the video first and later gave it to Delhi Police. Moreover, he also asserted that the whole row was plotted to defame the 'Bharat Jodo Abhiyan'. In addition, he also claimed that he has filed multiple PILs in the apex court, due to which 'people are upset'.

"I got the video at night and gave it to Delhi Police first. The purpose was very clear to defame Bharat Jodo Abhiyan. These are the people who are upset with my PIL in the Supreme Court. I have filed at least 100 PIL. They have done all this to defame me," said Upadhyay

On hate speech slogans

The SC lawyer has denied links to the hate speech and the controversial slogans associated with it during the Jantar Mantar gathering. He has claimed that the Delhi Police has taken action against him under pressure from the 'secular lobby'. He further exuded confidence that he will be proved clean in the matter. The BJP leader asserted the need for indigenous laws over foreign laws.

"How am I responsible if someone makes a video. I think the Delhi Police has come under pressure of the secular lobby. I will be proved clean once the compete order comes out. Indigenous law is needed instead of foreign laws. India needs a constitution," he added

Ashwini Upadhyay on knife attack on a priest in Ghaziabad

Speaking about the attack on Nareshanand, the BJP leader remarked that the former was spreading his movement across the country. He also added that the priest used to carry the BJP leader's message across India. Moreover, he hit out at the lobby for the silence over the attack on the priest. He maintained that he will carry on his movement and put forth his demands.

"Since last two months, Nareshanand Ji was taking this movement across the country. He used to tell me that I am sending your message to the people. However, he was stabbed. Hypocrisy is at its peak in this country. I had also filed a PIL and asked to deport the Rohingyas within a year. However, the missionaries engaged in conversion have trouble with me," Upadhyay added

Jantar Mantar hate-speech case

According to Delhi DCP Deepak Yadav, people had gathered at Jantar Mantar without permission and some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans during the protest. "We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case. We're carrying out further investigation into the matter. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest," he had said.

IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) have been slapped against the accused - Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak. Upadhyay had claimed on Monday that the slogans were raised after the formal event was over, and he was not familiar with the people seen in the videos. He also denied being the organizer of the Jantar Mantar event.