Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Launch Of 'Vande Metro' From December; Know All About It

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Vande Metro’ by December this year. Clarifying that the Vande Metro will be different from Vande Bharat trains, the Union Minister revealed that these high-speed and frequency trains will run between different cities and will provide affordable travel.

"Vande Metro will be a different format of Vande Bharat. Being built in a format that trains with very high frequency can ply between cities with a distance of fewer than 100 km and they're comfortable-affordable. It'll be ready around December,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw was quoted by news agency ANI.

The announcement of Vande Metro services was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the presentation of Union Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Key features of Vande Metro

Announcing the key features of the Vande Metro, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier stated that the super-fast metro services will be launched around megacities of the country to facilitate people who like to come to the big city for work or leisure and want to go back to their home place.

The Vande Metro is likely to transform the in-city travel experience of daily commuters. They will be comparatively faster than the other trains running on the Indian Railways network and will be considered superior to conventional trains due to the usage of the latest technologies. These trains will be able to run at a speed of over 150 kmph.