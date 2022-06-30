Ashwini Vaishnaw Co-chairs 'fruitful' Meet On Bullet Train With Japan PM's Special Adviser

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw co-chaired the 14th meeting from India's side on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, commonly known as the bullet train project. The meeting from the Japanese side was chaired by Dr Mori Masafumi, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.

A presentation and a video clip on the project's development were screened at the meeting. According to the statement by the Ministry of Railways, concerns regarding finance, contracts, and execution were also reviewed for targetted commissioning and to reach a mutual agreement. The highest consultative forum for progressing on initiatives of mutual interest and profit is the Joint Committee meeting between the governments of India and Japan. The Japanese government has pledged to provide a soft loan, as well as technical and financial support to fund the MAHSR projects.

"The meeting was fruitful and productive and as the finalisation of strategic issues for the early completion of the project were held. Both sides agreed to work to Hon'ble PM's view of One Project- One team in the overall interest of the project", the Railway Ministry said.

'India to get bullet train by 2026'

Ashwini Vaishnav, the railway minister, examined the nation's first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on June 6. He also asserted that the first bullet train will arrive on schedule in 2026. He spoke to the media and said, “We are expediting the work of the bullet train. Railways officials are working on the target of running the first bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat. We are confident that the first bullet train will start running on time.”

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav further said, “Bullet train will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Pillars are being installed for every 61 km. Officials are working for every 150 km. We are striving to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to bring new technologies to the nation. His aspirations include the re-development of railway stations and new Vande Bharat trains.”

It is vital to note that earlier, on February 10, the Railway Ministry posted a graphic of the Surat Bullet Train station that will be built along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad line.