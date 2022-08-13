Ashwini Vaishnaw 'flags In' Motorcycle Rally Of Railway Protection Force At Red Fort

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday "flagged-in" the All India Motorcycle Rally of the Railway Protection Force on the Red Fort premises and also honoured the families of some freedom fighters.

The martyrs whose families were honoured include Shivram Hari Rajguru of Maharashtra, Khudiram Bose of West Bengal, Alluri Sitarama Raju of Andhra Pradesh, Kushal Konwar of Assam, Laxman Nayak of Odisha and Komaram Bheem from Telangana, a statement from the Railway Ministry said.

Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh and several other dignitaries attended the event.

"The Minister of Railways flagged-in RPF motorcycle rally consisting of 75 motorcycles in a one-of-its-kind event organised by the Railway Protection Force on the premises of iconic Red Fort, which stands witness to the struggles faced and sacrifices made by innumerable freedom fighters to free our country from the shackles of slavery," the statement said.

Vaishnaw also sanctioned a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the bikers and pillion riders of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Emphasising on honouring the freedom fighters who gave their life for India's Independence, Vaishnaw, "We are indebted to them for their selfless sacrifices and hard work. The families of the martyrs present in the function made all of us proud."

"The rally will boost the morale of the citizens of the country and will encourage them to contribute to the collective effort towards nation-building by overcoming the barriers of caste, creed, class and community.

"The function will also motivate RPF men and women to do their best in the service of the nation and realise their pledge of SEWA HI SANKALP," the ministry said.

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 glorious years of Independence, the Railway Protection Force launched a 75-day long massive, public outreach programme across the nation. PTI ASG

