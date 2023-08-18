Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates India's First 3D-printed Post Office In Bengaluru

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday (August 18) inaugurated India’s first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Larsen and Toubro Construction (L&T) Construction designed the 1,000 square feet Halasuru Post Office with the innovative technology over a period of 45 days.

Vaishnaw took to the microblogging site, X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of the construction of the nation's first 3D-printed post office.

The spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat!

🇮🇳India’s first 3D printed Post Office.



📍Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/57FQFQZZ1b — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 18, 2023

The technology had been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) while the structural design of the post office was validated by IIT Madras.

"The 3D printing of the post office building is cast 'in situ' at the job site in an 'open to sky' environment, using a fully automated 3D printer," said L&T in a statement in April.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Vaisnaw said, "It's always a pleasure to come to Bangalore (Bengaluru). Somehow this city has so much energy, so much positivity, so much forward-looking character that I really really enjoy coming to Bangalore."

He added, "This city always presents a new picture of India. The new picture that you saw today in terms of this 3D-printed post office building that's the spirit of India today. That's the spirit with which our country is progressing today."

"Nobody ever thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. Nobody ever thought that India would manufacture its complex telecom equipment," said the Union minister.

What is 3D printing?

3D concrete printing is an emerging technology that has the potential to transform construction practices by quickening the construction process and enhancing the build quality, explained L&T in a statement.

"Using a robotic printer, 3D printing technology deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with the 3D model drawing input. The process requires a delicate balance of concrete properties, including flowability, quick hardening for load-bearing capacity, green concrete status for inter-layer bonding, and sufficient strength to ensure successful printing," read the release.