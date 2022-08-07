Ashwini Vaishnaw Issues Stern Message To 62,000 BSNL Employees; 'Perform Or Perish'

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, sternly instructed the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officers to either work hard or leave the company by taking voluntary retirement in the wake of the Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for the company.

"This will be the new normal that we have to work with, perform or perish. Whatever the issues were, we solidly stood behind BSNL. And now we are asking for the same level of commitment from each and every one of those 62,000 employees," the Minister added by saying that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a major risk and demonstrated dedication to revive the BSNL.

On July 27, a number of initiatives, including a package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the restoration of BSNL, were approved by the Union Cabinet, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaishnaw stated that BSNL's performance would be evaluated on a regular basis in his interactions with chief general managers from across its operating service zones.

"I will measure the KPI (key performance indicators), the performance, the results, every month. Those who don't work can go home by taking VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme)," the Minister said.

Cabinet announces Rs 1.64 Lakh Crore Package To Revive BSNL

The Centre approved a package worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore on Wednesday for the resurrection of state-owned telecom company BSNL. The package includes a non-cash component worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore over four years and a cash component at Rs 43,964 crore.

While addressing a press briefing, Vaishnaw also informed that the government will provide Rs 13,789 crore to BSNL as viability-gap funding for commercially unviable rural wireline operations which came into effect during 2014-2015 to 2019-2020.

Insisting that BSNL is one of the most dependable telecom services in the nation, the leader said that the Central government provided BSNL's revival package for the first time in 2019 and that this enabled the company establish itself as a solid organisation. The Cabinet-approved revival measures will concentrate on supplying fresh capital for upgrading services and allocating 4G and 5G spectrum.

The minister said the revival package approved by the Union cabinet has three elements. To improve services, de-stress the balance sheet, and expansion of fibre network.

The BSNL- BBNL merger

In order to facilitate wider utilisation of infrastructure laid by the state-owned telecom sector, Vaishnaw informed that the Cabinet has approved the merger of Bharat Broadband Nigam Ltd (BBNL) with BSNL.

With the BBNL merger, BSNL will get an additional 5.67 lakh kilometers of optical fibre which have been laid across 1.85 lakh village panchayats in the country using the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). Currently, BSNL operates an optical fibre cable network that spans more than 6.83 lakh kilometers.

(With inputs from ANI)