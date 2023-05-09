Last Updated:

Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Discusses India Stack & Make In India

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Sundar Pichai at Google HQ (Image: @AshwiniVaishnaw/Twitter)


Union Telecom and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google headquarters on Tuesday. This was the second meeting between the two. 

After the meeting, Vaishnaw took to Twitter and wrote, "Met Sundar Pichai at the Google Headquarters. Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program."

Google CEO met PM Modi and Vaishnaw in December too

Before this, Pichai had met Vaishnaw as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to India for Google for India 2022 event last year. 

He took to Twitter after the meeting and wrote, "Thank you for a great meeting today Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all."

Prime Minister Modi also said that it was a delightful meeting and it is needed for the world to work together. 

On Twitter, he wrote, "Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development."

