Ashwini Vaishnaw Promises To Work For PM's Vision, Orders Fresh Changes In Schedule

Former IAS officer, Ashwini Vaishnaw was offered three portfolios of Minister of Railway, Ministry of Communication and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). In his first spell as a minister, Vaishnav went on to take over Piyush Goyal who was earlier assigned the role of the Railway Minister but now moved on to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. The 50-year-old who has an MBA from the Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur also went on to surpass Ravi Shankar Prasad who was earlier appointed to the ministries of Communication; Electronics and IT.

Min Vaishnaw's goals for Railway ministry

In a matter of hours since stepping into his new post, Vaishnaw already appears to be implementing some changes to the Railway ministry as his office posted a fresh order on Thursday. It stated that the officials and staffers had been assigned 2 shifts to maintain the workflow, where the first shift members have been asked to join at 7 am and it would go on till 4 pm. While the next batch would join from 3 pm and office hours would go on till 12 am.

DJ Narain, ADG PR, Ministry of Railways validated that this fresh order that had been rolled out was only applicable for the MR cell staff and not private or Railway staff. Narain while passing out the instructions quoted, "Minister of Railway has directed that all the offices and staff of the minister's office will work in two shifts i.e 7:00hrs - 16:00 hrs and 15:00 hours - 12:00 midnight with immediate effects." He added, "It's for officers in MR cell only as is written in the note and it means 'Miles to go before we sleep!' So much is to be done and every minute counts for the Railways on a mission mode. MR cell means minister's office, not private, Railway staff, " he added

Fulfilling PM Modi's vision

While taking charge, the new Minister had claimed that the Railways was a major part of PM Modi's vision and he would strive to turn the vision towards reality. Vaishnav while thanking the PM for trusting him with a place in the cabinet said, " His vision for the railways was to transform the lives of the people that everyone - common man, farmers and the poor gets the benefit of the railway." He concluded by adding," I will work for that vision"

Image Credits - PTI