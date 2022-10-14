Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Vision For Railways With Story Of When PM Modi Rejected His Plan

The country will soon witness strong connectivity by Indian railways in some of the remote areas, asserted Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. In conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at India Economic Summit, the Union Railways Minister drew attention to the master plan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for modernising railways in the next few years.

Appearing at India Economic Summit held in Delhi, Vaishnaw explained how Indian Railways is close to PM Modi's heart. The leader mentioned how PM Modi knows everything about railways and this is one of his key subjects that requires maximum preparation.

Ashwini Vaishnaw on vision for Indian railways

"PM Modi will ask you a question which is so much connected with the actual operations on the ground that will make you feel that 'I should have been more prepared.' So I can say we have a very tough boss," Vaishnaw said.

Elucidating upon the vision behind uplifting railways and ways it will benefit each and every citizen of the country, Vaishnaw explained the government's plan laid out for 400 Vande Bharat Express which will eventually change the overall experience of every traveller.

Talking about the same, the minister asserted, "It is for the benefit of each and every citizen of our country travelling by railways. The vision is very clear. First and foremost, the passenger experience will change without being an extra burden on them. This sounds like a difficult task but we shall achieve it. Secondly, safety has to be paramount. Thirdly, very clearly we have to fundamentally change the technology that we had for 50-60 years. Technology is one of our key aspects and we shall change it totally. These are the three basic things on the passenger sides that we have drafted."

#IndiaEconomicSummit | PM has given us a target of 200 stations. We created a plan such that the growth of the city gets improved by the station, not stymied. We went to the PM and he didn't approve. He wanted us to plan for next 50 years, not just for today: @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/ckfk8q9d8J — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2022

Adding the Union Minister said, "PM Modi has given us a target of 200 stations. We created a masterplan for modernising 139 of them such that the growth of the city gets improved by the station, not stymied. When we went to the PM with the first 50 of these, he took a 2.5-hour meeting, and then he didn't approve it. He called me later and said, 'This plan is good for today. We need a plan for the next 50 years.' It took me some time to understand PM's thought process. How far he is thinking. We had completely destroyed the plan that was created earlier and then took some of the best architects and town planners and sat in long workshops to plan for 50 years."

Recently, PM Modi flagged off the 4th Vande Bharat express on October 13 from Himachal Pradesh's Una railway station. The superfast train will run from Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi while promising connectivity to some of the remote places of the country.

Now, after dedicating months while working for PM Modi's vision behind the development and systematic planning, Vaishnav told Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, how their team has finally succeeded in getting approval from the Prime Minister.

IMAGE: Republic