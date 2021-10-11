Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Space Technology, Telecom To Extend Digital Services To Remote Areas

Minister of Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that the combination of space technology and telecom will expand the reach of digital services to distant and remote areas across the country and aid in overall and even development. The Minister pushed the industry to study worldwide best practices and come up with proposals to contribute to the design of enabling policy, stating that the government is completely committed to reforms and is making sure of healthy competition in the sector.

"It is very obvious that space and telecom combined can help us reach areas which are conventionally not reachable... like forested areas, the tribal areas which are in very remote places... in North-Eastern parts of our country, the Himalayan sections, the desert areas... Many of these sections where conventional methods could not take digital services, I hope with space technologies we will be able to reach those areas," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks at the launch of Indian Space Association

The IT Minister stated at an event to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Space Association that the combined power of space technology and telecom would help significantly to the inclusive development. He said that space and telecommunications are inextricably linked industries, particularly when it comes to spectrum management. The Minister called it a "complex subject" and invited industry leaders to research best worldwide practices on the subject and develop benchmarks that India could use.

"We are an open-minded government. We want to reform this sector and provide level-playing-field to everybody. We want that there should be healthy competition in this sector. So please come up with recommendations which will help us formulate policy in that direction," Vaishnaw added.

Speaking at the launch of Indian Space Association. https://t.co/PWnwsL54Z8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

Indian Space Association (ISpA) launched by PM Modi

The Indian Space Association (ISpA) was launched on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi remarked during the virtual launch event that the government can no longer operate as a handler for the space sector, but must instead act as an enabler. He stated that the government's initiatives will aid in the private space sector's innovation. During his speech, he stated that ISRO's facilities would be open to the business sector as well. ISpA is a private industry initiative dedicated to advancing India's space technology. OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, and Ananth Technology Limited are among the founding members of ISpA. ISpA will take part in and collaborate with ISRO and others on policy issues relating to space technology and domain. In India, it would emphasise capacity building as well as space economic centres and incubators.

To promote opportunities in the vibrant Space sector, the government has increased budget allocation by 150 per cent in the last 7 years. pic.twitter.com/s7pWXBXBuv — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 11, 2021

PM Modi outlines 4 pillars of space technology

PM Modi outlined what he called the four pillars of space technology: freedom for private sector innovation, a government that acts as an enabler rather than a controller, preparing young people for the future, and treating the space sector as a resource for the common man's growth. The Prime Minister also mentioned that ISpA's debut coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child, which is observed around the world. He expressed hope that reforms in the space sector will inspire more women involvement, recalling the celebration of women scientists who participated in India's Mars mission.

"Today we are marching towards strengthening space exploration with efficiency & affordability," says Hon’ ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi. | Watch: https://t.co/7z79rglKTC pic.twitter.com/0k4Q7pWW5i — ISpA - Indian Space Association (@ISpA_India) October 11, 2021

With inputs from PTI

IMAGE: PTI