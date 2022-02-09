Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, February 7, shared a picture of the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab bridge on the Koo app. Located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the Cheban bridge is 1,315-metre long aimed to boost Kashmir valley connectivity.

The picture was shared on social media by the Union minister captioned, “The world's highest arch Chenab Bridge over the clouds.”

The image shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw features the bridge arching above the clouds with mountains standing tall in the background. The Chenab bridge standing at 359 metres above the river bed level holds the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world. It is to be noted that it is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared more pictures of the Cheban bridge on the Koo social media app. Hailing the 'engineering marvel', Patra wrote, “What a spectacular picture of the 1315 m long Chenab bridge arch in Reasi, J&K. The bridge is truly an engineering marvel. The bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level and it will be higher than the Eiffel tower. The bridge aims to boost connectivity to Kashmir valley.”

Chenab Rail Bridge

According to the Railway Ministry, for structural detailing of the bridge, the sophisticated 'Tekla' software has been used. It is further mentioned that the structural steel is suitable at10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

Chenab Rail Bridge is being constructed as a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. As per reports, the Chenab Arch bridge can bear earthquake forces of the highest intensity zone-V in India and withstand high wind speed up to 266 km per hour.

The Ministry in a statement had earlier mentioned that the Arch closure was one of the most difficult parts of the bridge construction and its completion was a major leap towards the completion of the 111 km-long winding stretches from Katra to Banihal.

(Image: AshwiniVaishnaw/KooApp)