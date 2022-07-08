Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Pics Of India's 1st Cable-stayed Rail Bridge 'Anji Khad' In J&K

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday shared magnificent pictures of the under-construction railway bridge-- Anji Khad bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will boost connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday took to his Twitter and shared some breathtaking pictures of the under-construction Anji Khad rail bridge that will connect the Katra and Reasi section of the Jammu–Baramulla railway line. According to the minister, Anji Khad is the first cable-stayed rail bridge in the country.

(Image credit: Twitter/ @AshwiniVaishnaw)

Over 50% work completed, informs Ministry of Railways

Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced that over 50 per cent of the work on the iconic Anji Khad Bridge has been completed under Udampur- Srinagar- Baramulla- Rail-link project (USBRL) project. The Ministry also said that even in the daunting geographical conditions, the work to complete the bridge has been going on in full swing.

"Anji Khad: India's first cable-stayed bridge. Over 50% of work on the iconic Anji Khad Bridge under the USBRL project has been completed. Overcoming the daunting geographical conditions, the construction is going on in full swing," the Ministry of Railways tweeted on Thursday.

When completed, the bridge will rise 331 metres above the riverbed, surpassing Paris's Eiffel Tower in height. The bridge will have a total length of 473.25 metres and will be supported by 96 cables. Notably, the bridge is situated over river Anji and is a part of the USBRL project.

It is pertinent to mention that under the same USBRL project, Indian Railways is constructing the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab bridge which is located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the Cheban bridge is 1,315-metre long and aimed to boost the Kashmir valley connectivity. As per reports, the Chenab Arch bridge can bear earthquake forces of the highest intensity zone-V in India and withstand high wind speed up to 266 km per hour.