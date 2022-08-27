Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday, August 27 shared a video clip of India's fastest train "Vande Bharat Express" running at a whopping 180 kmph. The Union Minister shared videos of the trials of the Vande Bharat that took place in the Kota (Rajasthan)-Nagda (Madhya Pradesh) section.

Taking to Twitter, the Railway Minister shared the video showing a speedometer app opened on a mobile phone and a glass filter with water. In the one-minute-long clip, the readings on the speedometer were seen ranging from 180 and 183 kmph. "Superior ride quality," Ashwini Vaishnaw captioned the video. "Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kmph speed."

Look at the glass. Stable at 180 kmph speed.#VandeBharat-2

He also shared one more video from the trial on his Twitter handle and said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat ki Raftaar (The speed of self-reliant India)."

Vande Bharat Express train

India’s fastest-running train, Vande Bharat Express, is a semi-high-speed train manufactured at Integral Coach Factory. During the trial run, it was reported that the train breached the speed limit of 180 kmph. The Vande Bharat Express will reportedly replace the current Shatabdi Express, which is a day train.

Vande Bharat will have a total of 16 coaches, similar to that of the Shatabdi Express. Also, the superfast train will have the same passenger carrying capacity as that of Shatabdi. The train has aerodynamically designed driver cabins at both ends for quicker turn-around at destinations.

400 Vande Bharat trains over next 3 years

While announcing the Union Budget 2022, the central government stated its plan to introduce 400 Vande Bharat trains over the next three years. Notably, the Vande Bharat Express trains are India's first indigenously built semi-high-speed trains.

“400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next three years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next three years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems," Union Finance Minister Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget 2022.