ASI Launches 'Adopt A Heritage 2.0' Programme, New App

The ASI on Monday launched the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme seeking collaboration with corporate stakeholders in preservation of monuments.

Honble Minister of Culture Shri @kishanreddybjp along with MoS Culture Smt @M_Lekhi today launched #AdoptaHeritage 2.0 by @ASIGoI, @MinOfCultureGoI. The initiative aims to foster cooperation btwn govt & corporate partners to safeguard our monuments & sustain🇮🇳's cultural heritage pic.twitter.com/3k24LwNzfm September 4, 2023

Besides, a user-friendly mobile app, named 'Indian Heritage', which will showcase the heritage monuments of India, was also unveiled.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has 3,697 monuments under its ambit.

These monuments not only exhibit the rich cultural heritage of India but also play a significant role in fostering economic growth, the culture ministry said.

Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, who attended the launch programme virtually, urged all entities to come forward and help in better upkeep and rejuvenation of India's rich cultural heritage, in line with the vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.

The 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0' programme seeks to foster collaboration with corporate stakeholders through which they can contribute to preservation of these monuments for the next generations, he said.

The process for selection will be carried out after due diligence and discussions with various stakeholders and assessing the economic and developmental opportunities at each monument, officials said.

The programme is a revamped version of the earlier scheme launched in 2017 and clearly defines the amenities sought for different monuments as per the AMASR Act, 1958.

It invites corporate stakeholders to enhance amenities at a monuments by utilising their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, the culture ministry said.

An e-permission portal, with URL www.asipermissionportal.gov.in, for obtaining permission for photography, filming and developmental projects on monuments was launched on the occasion.

The portal will fast-track the process for obtaining various permissions and solve operational and logistical bottlenecks involved.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan and Director General of ASI, K K Basa, were present on the occasion.