On Wednesday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) published Agra Monuments in Braille script to teach visually challenged learners about the history of Agra's heritage monuments. Basant Kumar, Superintendent, ASI, spoke to ANI and said, "We always aimed to provide facilities to people from all sections of the community at heritage sites. It has come to our notice that there is a section of people, who are visually impaired, are not able to enjoy and understand the historical significance of monuments. Considering these hiccups faced by the visually impaired people, we have decided to release a book on monument sites in Braille script".

He went on to say that his book would be free to download. They are giving copies to schools and organisations that work with children and people who are visually impaired. The book, according to Kumar, provides information on all monuments in Uttar Pradesh, including the Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, and Fatehpuri Sikri.

ASI publishes 'Agra Monuments' book in Braille script on Agra Fort and other monuments

A number of publications are being done in Braille for the visually impaired. Last month, on August 28, a charitable trust in Bhubaneswar produced a Braille edition of the Bhagawat Gita and the Bhagawat Mahapuran in Odiya for visually challenged persons. Ananda Charitable Trust and Punyashram assisted in the distribution of the holy texts. The Bhagwad Gita is divided into three volumes, each of which contains all of the chapters and shlokas, whereas the Mahapuran is divided into four volumes. The All India Confederation of the Blind has published the books. 5.21 lakh visually impaired people will benefit from the translation of these sacred scriptures since they will be able to read chapters and recite shlokas. Until now, almost 200 novels have been published.

Braille edition of Bhagawat Gita and Bhagawat Mahapuran published in Odiya

Sanyas Kumar Behera, OAS, Odisha government's Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, stated that the aim is to teach the sacred scriptures to the visually handicapped people of Odisha. The visually challenged were unable to read in Odisha due to the lack of such books in Braille script in the Odiya language. This would aid students in comprehending the meaning of many shlokas found in the Bhagwad Gita and Bhagwad Mahapuran. The Bhagwad Gita has 750 shlokas that have been translated into Odiya. These publications were published by the All India Confederation of the Blind. Last year, the Braille version of the constitution had also been published.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: ANI)