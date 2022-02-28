Last Updated:

ASI Seeks Report From CISF Over Video Showing Aircraft Flying Close To Taj Mahal

ASI seeks report from CISF over video showing aircraft flying close to Taj Mahal

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Agra, Feb 28 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India on Monday sought a report from the CISF over a video on social media showing an aircraft flying close to the Taj Mahal here.

The purported 16-second video surfaced on social media on Monday, the second day of the 367 "Urs" of Mughal emperor Shahjahan being observed at the Taj Mahal. The three-day "Urs" began on Sunday.

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Agra Circle, said, "We have sought a written report from the CISF officials with regard to the viral video of the aircraft. We will brief after the report is received." PTI COR RDK RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT