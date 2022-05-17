Taj Mahal Row: ASI Shares Pics Of 'underground Cells' Amid Legal Battle Over Locked Rooms

Amid demands to open the locked rooms of the Taj Mahal, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has shared pictures of the underground cells of the historic monument. The images show two spots where maintenance work was done recently.

In its January 2022 newsletter, ASI tried to diffuse tensions relating to the Taj Mahal by sharing pictures of restoration work amid claims of the presence of Hindu idols.

The ASI newsletter showed restoration work around the gateways of the Taj Mahal. It also shared two pictures of maintenance work of underground cells on the riverside of the World Heritage Site.

Click on the link to download/view the January issue of @ASIGoI's Newsletter.https://t.co/tIJmE46UR4 pic.twitter.com/UKWsTA2nPZ — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) May 9, 2022

"The work of maintenance of underground cells on the riverside was taken up. Decayed and disintegrated lime plaster was removed and replaced by laying of lime plaster and traditional lime processing before application," the newsletter said.

Taj Mahal Case: Allahabad HC pulls up BJP leader over plea; Rejects petition to open doors

On Thursday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected a petition seeking to open 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal. The bench reprimanded the petitioner and asked him to conduct research on who built the monument, before firing the petition.

BJP leader Rajneesh Singh, the petitioner, sought direction to the ASI to examine locked rooms of the Taj Mahal to check for the presence of Hindu idols.

Responding to the plea, the bench said, "Tomorrow you will ask us to go to the chambers of Hon'ble judges? Please, don't make a mockery of the PIL system. I welcome you to debate the issue with us in the drawing-room and not in a court of law."

Singh cited claims of some historians as well as Hindu groups about the mausoleum actually being an old Shiva Temple.

On the argument that the history behind the monument may be different from what was taught, the court said, "That is your view. You say it is wrong. Can we say you are right or anyone else is wrong?"