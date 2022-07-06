ASI To Repair Damaged Wall Of Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will repair the cracks that have appeared on a wall of Badrinath Dham.

Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar on Wednesday said the ASI was requested to repair the cracks that have appeared on a wall of the Himalayan temple and it has agreed to do so.

The repair work is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, Jawalkar said, adding that it will begin after the monsoon.

The Badrinath temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is part of the Char Dham circuit in Uttarakhand and draws lakhs of pilgrims every year.

