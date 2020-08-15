ASI Whose Hand Was Chopped-off Shares Recovery Details, Says 'waiting To Resume Duty'

While speaking to Republic Tv as a part of its special broadcast celebrating the 74th Independence Day, ASI Harjeet Singh who had his hand chopped off by miscreants violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules in Patiala spoke exclusively to the channel sharing how he was ready to resume duty as soon as his arm regained complete movement.

"After being injured, I underwent an 8-hour surgery. The day after, I went into another lengthy surgery. The whole team worked so hard to ensure my recovery. Right now I am on a leave. My hand is slowly regaining movement," revealed ASI Singh.

"Since I joined duty, my family has supported me. Even now I am waiting. As soon as I regain proper movement in my hands, I will resume duty," he added.

Miscreants cut off ASI's hand

On the morning of April 12, a group of Nihang Sikhs travelling in a vehicle were denied entry into the Patiala vegetable market by the Mandi board officials. They not only refused to show the curfew pass but also crashed the vehicle against the barricades put up there. Subsequently, they attacked the police personnel on duty. While ASI Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off, the Station House Officer sustained an injury on his elbow and another official on his arm. Meanwhile, Harjeet Singh was first rushed to the Rajindra Hospital after which he was referred to PGI Hospital in Chandigarh.

Later, the authorities arrested as many as nine people wearing the robes of Nihang Sikhs from a Gurudwara in Balbera village in connection with this horrific crime. Several sharp objects, automatic weapons, petrol bombs and Rs.35 lakh were recovered from the Gurudwara. ASI Singh underwent an 8-hour surgery after which his left hand was re-attached to his arm. He has been recovering since then.

