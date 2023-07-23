ASI writes to Bihar govt over continued encroachment around 'Nalanda Mahavihara'

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has written to the Bihar government over continued encroachment around the 'Nalanda Mahavihara', a world heritage site, in Nalanda district and alleged 'indifference' of the local administration towards the same. In a letter addressed to Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Art, Culture and Youth department of Bihar government, Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle), has said: "If the local administration finds it difficult to retain the vacant land on its own, its custodianship may be handed over to the ASI so that suitable site specific developments can be taken up".

Currently, ASI's functional and territorial jurisdiction does not allow for expenditure beyond the boundary wall, said Bhattacharya in her letter, dated July 21, to the ACS. Talking to PTI, Bhattacharya, said, "The recurring encroachment around the 'Nalanda Mahavihara', a UNESCO world heritage site, and Archeological Museum in Nalanda does not bode well for maintaining the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) of the World Heritage site as well as its authenticity and integrity.

"The recurring issue needs to be resolved at the earliest to the satisfaction of all stakeholders so that the sanctity of the world heritage site is not compromised". The Nalanda Mahavihara, located about 95 km south-east of Patna, the capital of Bihar, is regarded as one of the greatest universities of the ancient world and was founded by Kumaragupta I (413-455 A.D.) of the great Gupta dynasty.

The Department of Art Culture and Youth of the Bihar government is responsible for generating awareness and creating interest among the public regarding the importance of historical heritage and its conservation in the state. It is also responsible for bringing new dimensions of archaeology to light through archaeological excavation, exploration, conservation, publication and seminars.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that at the time of the declaration of excavated remains of Nalanda Mahavihara as a UNESCO World Heritage site in July 2016, certain commitments were made by the local administration with respect to the immediate vicinity of the site. Key among them was the provision for the betterment of the main thoroughfare to the World Heritage property.

"Intrinsic to the same was the relocation of vendors hawking their fares along the boundary wall of the world heritage property as well Archeological Museum on the other side of the road", Bhattacharya wrote in her letter, which has also been marked to the District Magistrate of Nalanda seeking necessary compliance. The letter is in the possession of PTI.

She also wrote, "Unfortunately, eight years since the declaration of World Heritage status to Nalanda, the relocation of hawkers at designated spots is still awaited. Hawkers crowding on either side of the road spoils the ambient nature of the site. "During the visit of the UNESCO team prior to the conferment of world heritage status, these shops were dismantled but in the absence of an alternate place, they reoccupied the vacant space again. Last year, the Chief Secretary of Bihar government was also apprised of the commitment given to UNESCO, which is still unfulfilled. When we raised the issue ahead of G-20 delegates' visit to Nalanda in June, encroachments around the site were cleared".

"It is with great anguish and frustration, we report that immediately after the completion of the G-20 delegates visit, the hawkers have once again encroached around the road," she wrote in her letter, adding "We cannot be walking on the same path again and again... there should be a permanent solution to it". Reacting to this, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Art, Culture and Youth department of the Bihar government, told PTI, "I have not received the letter of the Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) so far. But we will take all steps to preserve the sanctity of the world heritage site".