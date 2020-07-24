Asian Elephants At Bannerghatta Biological Park Use Tool

Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) is home to 23 Asian Elephants, mainly captive-born but some rescued from temples. Sunder, a 20-year-old elephant, was rescued from a temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and housed in BBP since 2014.

Recently, he was seen using a piece of twig to scratch specific areas in his ear and mouth, which was not possible otherwise with his trunk or by just rubbing himself against a tree. His fellow elephant, Menaka, was also seen performing the same behavior by scratching under her neck and belly area with a twig.

Tool use in elephants

Tool use in elephants is not unique but the level of complexity varies with individuals. A study by Hart, et al. in 2001 shows how elephants use and modify branches to repel flies in Nagarhole National Park indicating that the cerebral cortex in the brain and body ratio is greater than that of any primate species.

Hence, elephants are equivalent to great apes, such as chimpanzees and orangutans in terms of cognitive ability for tool use and manufacture. Other species such as crows and other birds, dolphins, monkeys, and octopus also have been known to use tools to solve complex situations.

This note is issued for general information and creating awareness among people about animal behavior.

