India Wushu Player’s Silver Scream Brings Tears And A Dedication To Manipur

In the bustling city of Hangzhou, China, where athletes from across the Asian continent converged to test their mettle in the crucible of competition at the Asian Games 2023, one Indian athlete stood out not just for her remarkable skills but for the depth of her emotions and her unshakeable spirit. Naorem Roshibina Devi, hailing from Manipur, etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history by clinching a silver medal in the 60kg sanda event of Wushu. But it wasn't just her prowess in the arena that left a lasting impression; it was her heartwrenching dedication and a poignant plea for peace.

Amid the roar of the crowd and the fierce competition, Roshibina, a member of the Meitei community from Kwashiphai village in Bishnupur district, rose to the occasion, proving her mettle in the most challenging of circumstances. In the final, she faced off against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei, giving her all in an intense battle that saw her narrowly lose 0-2 in two rounds. Yet, it was what happened after the fight that would leave an indelible mark on everyone's hearts.

"Manipur is burning. Fighting is going on in Manipur. I can't go to my village. I want to dedicate this medal to those who are protecting us and suffering there," said a teary-eyed Roshibina, her voice trembling with emotion as she held her hard-earned silver medal close to her heart.

Roshibina Devi, India's silver medallist in Wushu, breaks down talking about her situation back home in Manipur. Says she hasn't seen her family since May and that coaches keep her from speaking to her family during training to avoid upsetting her.

As she spoke, her words were not just a dedication; they were a plea, a cry for her homeland that had been ravaged by violence since May that year. She couldn't contain her grief, and tears flowed freely as she asked the world, "I don't know what will happen, the fighting has been continuing. When will the violence stop, and when will the state return to normal life?"

The turmoil in Manipur had kept her away from her family, who had asked her to focus on the final and not get distracted by the violence at home. "My family is fine. I don't speak to them regularly as my coaches say the violence at home will distract me," she revealed, her heart heavy with concern for her loved ones.

"This Silver medal is dedicated to the people of Manipur. I tried my best in this game. I will rectify the faults I made in this game and play better. I will train harder for the upcoming World Championships in November," says Roshibina Devi Naorem, who won Silver medal in Wushu

While the silver medal around her neck symbolised her incredible achievement, Roshibina expressed mixed emotions. "I am feeling good about winning the silver medal, but I am also a little sad about not being able to bag a gold medal," she confessed. Her disappointment, however, was eclipsed by her unwavering resolve to make her homeland proud. "This Silver medal is dedicated to the people of Manipur. I tried my best in this game. I will rectify the faults I made in this game and play better. I will train harder for the upcoming World Championships in November," she declared with a determination that spoke volumes.