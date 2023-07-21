Asian Para Games: Plea Filed In Delhi HC Against Exclusion Of Wheelchair Badminton Players From Selection

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Badminton Association of India and the Paralympic Committee of India on a petition against the alleged exclusion of wheelchair players from the selection trials for the Asian Para Games, scheduled to be held later this year.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the two sports bodies and the Centre on a petition by Alphia James, and asked them to file their response.

The petitioner said in her plea that she is a top player and has won gold medals in the National Para Badminton Championship in 2023 and was included in the list of probables to represent the country in the Asian Para Games which are scheduled to be held in October in China's Hangzhou.

However, the Badminton Association of India and the Paralympic Committee of India later introduced a new criteria which made it impossible for several players, especially single wheelchair players, to even get selected for trials, the petitioner submitted.

"There has been discrimination against wheelchair para-athletes as no wheelchair player (male or female) fulfils the criteria set by the committee for singles competition in the selection criteria," said the petition filed through lawyer Ashwin Kumar Nair.

"The Badminton Association of India vide a notification (on July 4) published the alleged final selection list for trials for the Asian Para Games 2023 wherein the petitioner along with 12 others were arbitrarily left out on the basis of the newly introduced criteria," it said.

The plea also claimed that the "whole trial is a sham" as wheelchair players should also be allowed to participate.

The matter would be heard next in August.