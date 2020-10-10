Asia's 'first Live Liver Donor' Undergoes High-risk Bypass Surgery In Hyderabad

In an inspiring story, an elderly man named Syed Ishaque who is said to be the first live liver donor in Asia recently underwent successful high-risk bypass surgery conducted by a team of doctors led by renowned heart surgeon Dr Prateek Bhatnagar, Director, Cardiac Surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The 71-year-old resident of Maharashtra already had six stents in his heart years before undergoing the bypass surgery. Back in 1998, Syed donated the left lobe of his liver to his brother. After donating a part of his liver, he led a very normal life. Later on, Syed somehow developed a heart condition and his heart was stented in 2000, 2005 and 2011. This year, he was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after the doctors found blockage of his arteries through the angiography report.

"I had donated left lobe of my liver to my elder brother back in 1998 and thus I became the first person in Asia to do so. After liver transplantation, I developed some cholesterol leading to heart conditions. I was operated thrice on my heart, in 2000, 2005 and in 2011, leaving me with 6 stents in my heart at various places," said Syed.

"Then after that in this year, 2020 I underwent an angiography diagnosis and the report showed multiple blockages near the stents and I was soon asked to get admitted in the hospital by Dr Prateek Bhatnagar. On October 1, 2020, I successfully underwent a high-risk heart surgery by Dr Prateek Bhatnagar," he added.

Syed Ishaque undergoes challenging cardiac surgery

Syed was admitted to the ICU (Intensive care unit) for five to six days and was later moved to a separate room in the hospital. Dr Bhatnagar said that Syed developed blockages in the heart a couple of years after donating live liver in 1998, after which stents were inserted.

"Recently, it was found two of his arteries were significantly blocked. For which, I performed beating heart surgery on October 1. We followed the heart surgery technique' in which the surgery is conducted without stopping the heartbeat or by mechanizing the supply of blood to the body organs by machines during surgery. Due to this kind of surgery, we allow a 'pulsatile' blood flow to the vital body organs," Dr Bhatnagar said.'

"And in this case, since the patients have donated his liver in the past, it would be very helpful for them. After the surgery was successful, we conducted tests on his liver to ensure its proper functioning. After 2 to 3 days of surgery, Syed started to walk and he is back to normal again," said the doctor.

The doctor further added that people like Syed must be an inspiration for the people who come forward to donate their body parts. The doctor also said that after liver donation, if the donor develops some heart condition, then they can be surgically treated by experienced doctors.

(With inputs from agency)