Asif Iqbal Tanha 'confession' Leak Case: NBF Files Application For Impleadment In Delhi HC

News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Monday, February 20 filed an application for impleadment in Delhi High Court in relation to North East Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha's petition seeking action against Delhi Police officials for allegedly leaking his disclosure statement to the media. Notably, special public prosecutor Rajat Nair is representing Delhi Police in the case.

In an application, NBF noted that the petitioner has inter-alia sought for registration of an FIR (First Information Report) against unknown persons primarily on the ground that the alleged leakage of the chargesheet would tantamount to an alleged act of theft or act of corruption, which would ex-facie demonstrate that a cognisable act has been committed.

"It is submitted that in the event this Hon’ble Court is inclined to allow the prayers as sought by the Petitioner, the ramifications would be far-reaching and not limited to the Respondents herein," the applicant said.

NBF, which is India’s largest News Federation consisting of over 60 channels, submitted that "under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Indian Constitution- journalists and broadcasters have a right of not disclosing their source- the law also mandates that the news which was broadcasted comes within the citizens right to know and cannot tantamount to an act of theft etc., moreover when there has been no wrongful loss or gain to any party, and it has not caused any prejudice to the accused/petitioner who has already been granted bail by this Hon’ble Court, irrespective of public being informed about his disclosure statement."

NBF said that if the present petition is allowed by the court then the natural corollary would be the registration of an FIR against certain journalists or media houses.

"It is submitted that this would have a chilling effect on the freedom of a press as whole. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in a plethora of judgments has countenanced the freedom of the media and press ought not to be subjected to negative restraint in as much as the Hon’ble Court has observed that “a free person must be fearless. Fear can be of losing all or any of the things that is held dear by the journalist," the applicant added.

NBF said that its application is necessitated in view of the fact that the present petition if allowed would strike at the freedom of speech and expression and to impinge upon the freedom of the press of the Applicant and its members - as guaranteed

under Article 19 (1) (a) under the Constitution.

The applicant asked the court to implead it as a party in the present petition and allow NBF to file its reply and assist High Court with "settled position of law that the act alleged to be a criminal offence in the subject petition are completely lawfully permissible under Article 19 (1) (a)."