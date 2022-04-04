'Ask Sri Lanka To Send List Of Needs, Meet Those Unconditionally': Subramanian Swamy

Weighing in on the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday urged the Centre to meet the island nation's requirements 'unconditionally.' Reacting to a report that detailed India's credit, fuel, and food aid to Sri Lanka, Swamy urged the Centre to ask the neighbouring nation to send a 'list of needs,' and meet them unconditionally.

Ask SL to send a list of needs and meet those needs unconditionally — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 4, 2022

His remark also comes after the island country's opposition leader requested PM Modi to help them tide over the economic crisis. Sri Lankan Opposition leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Sajith Premadasa urged PM Modi to assist his country to the greatest extent possible.

"Please try and help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent. This is our motherland and we need to save it," said Sajith Premadasa during an interview with ANI.

Premadasa added that he and his party were also ready to contest polls if they were held, and ready for any eventuality. “I can tell you, myself and [other members of the party] all have been ready ever since we entered social service and political service. We are ready for any eventuality,” Premadasa was quoted as saying by ANI.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

It is pertinent to mention here that the island nation is currently undergoing the worst economic crisis in its history since its independence. The situation is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office refuted the reports of the resignation of PM Rajapaksa and termed them "false", adding that there are no such plans at present.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka imposed a three-day island-wide curfew after mass protests erupted in Colombo over public discontent with the government's efforts to deal with the economic crisis that gripped the country. As many as 644 people were arrested in Western Province during the night for violating the curfew imposed to prevent an alleged Arab spring style coup, Colombo Gazette news portal. Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."