'Ask Yourself, Was This The Right Way?': PM Modi Slams Violent Anti-CAA Protesters In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the violence that plagued Uttar Pradesh during the weeks-long anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation and claimed as many as 18 lives. He was addressing an audience after unveiling the statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to commemorate the remarkable statesman on his 95th birth anniversary. The 25-ft bronze statue of Vajpayee was installed at the Lok Bhawan building in Lucknow on December 9. PM Modi was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

"I want to request the youth of UP and every other individual. Now that we're heading towards 75 years after independence, the time has come when we must look at our responsibilities Everyone who has protested violently and has vandalized property in recent times must ask himself, was this the right way?"

'Rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand'

"One must think about those who were killed in the violence, citizens and policemen who were injured. I request and tell these protesters that if good roads, facilities, and a clean sewerage system is a citizen's right, maintaining them correctly is their responsibility as well. We must remember, rights and responsibilities go hand-in-hand," said PM Modi.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh DGP and sought a response on violence and killings in the state during the anti-CAA protests in many parts of the state.

Addressing a programme in Lucknow, a city very dear to Atal Ji. https://t.co/t9kXzMmStn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

READ | BSP Supremo Mayawati Demands Probe Into Deaths During UP's Violent Anti-CAA Agitation

PM Modi also said that as India approaches the 75th anniversary of its independence, citizens should focus on following their responsibilities. "In the years following Independence, we have given tremendous importance to rights. But now, as we approach the 75th anniversary of our independence, the time has come to render importance to responsibilities."

READ | NHRC Sends Notice To UP DGP Over Violence In The State Amid CAA Protests

Uttar Pradesh violence

Eighteen people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in the state. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including – Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur. The government had suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date.

READ | UP Dy CM Exudes Confidence That BJP's CAA-outreach Programme Will Yield Positive Results

CM's threat of 'revenge'

Over 50 shops in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were sealed after CM Yogi Adityanath openly swore to take "revenge" from the protesters. "They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take revenge," the chief minister said. However, there is no law to seal and auction properties of those guilty over damage to public property through violence.

READ | PM Modi Unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue On His 95th Birth Anniversary