Asked Employers To Explore Work From Home Option, Says K'taka Depy CM Amid COVID-19 Scare

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday said rumours that the state government has asked offices to remain closed tomorrow are false. He clarified that the government has asked employers to explore the option of work from home amid the Coronavirus scare.

The rumours that the Govt has asked offices to remain closed tomorrow are FALSE.



We have asked employers to explore options of work from home for their employees.



Let us be vigilant about this issue and not fall prey to any such rumours.#COVID19@CMofKarnataka — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has cancelled all seminars, workshops or conferences in the premises in the wake of coronavirus spread. "All the functions including seminars, workshops, conferences are to be cancelled. This is for urgent and necessary compliance," officials from the hospital said.

'Dangerous Epidemic'

Amid the increasing Coronavirus scare in India, the state of Karnataka on Wednesday has issued a government advisory calling Coronavirus a 'dangerous epidemic disease'. The notification issued by the Karnataka government stated temporary regulations in the state.

"In exercise of the powers conferred Under section 2, 3, 4 of the epidemic diseases act 1897, central act 3 of 1897. The government is pleased to issue temporary regulations and take special measures by the public to prevent the outbreak. These regulations may be called Karnataka Epidemic diseases COVID-19 regulations 2020," the government notification read.

According to the notification, all hospitals in the State, including government and private ones, should have flu corners for the screening of suspected cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus outbreak

India has so far recorded 62 cases of coronavirus since the disease first broke out in December last year. As per reports, there are currently 58 active COVID-19 cases, of which 4 patients have recovered fully. Most of these cases have been reported out of the southern state of Kerala, where the first Indian COVID-19 case came into light in early February. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

