The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Assadudin Owaisi Hits Out At PM Modi Over Alleged Police Brutalities

General News

Asadudin Owaisi has hit out at PM Modi stating that the prime minister should condemn the alleged killing and injuring of the protestors and innocent victims

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

AIMIM chief and a member of parliament Asadudin Owaisi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the Prime Minister should condemn the alleged killings of the protestors and the innocent victims by police personnel during the nation-wide  anti-CAA protests. The anti CAA protests turned violent especially in Jamia Millia University, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University with stone-pelting on police personnel and damaging public property by the protestors. On the other hand, people are also criticizing the police personnel for taking brutal action on the protestors.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER