Assadudin Owaisi Hits Out At PM Modi Over Alleged Police Brutalities

AIMIM chief and a member of parliament Asadudin Owaisi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the Prime Minister should condemn the alleged killings of the protestors and the innocent victims by police personnel during the nation-wide anti-CAA protests. The anti CAA protests turned violent especially in Jamia Millia University, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University with stone-pelting on police personnel and damaging public property by the protestors. On the other hand, people are also criticizing the police personnel for taking brutal action on the protestors.