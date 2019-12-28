Assam: 16 Arrested For Posting Inflammatory Posts Online

Assam Police on Saturday said that 16 persons have been arrested in the state as of today in connection with inflammatory online posts regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As a precautionary measure, various cities had decided to suspend the services to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on social media. Protests against the recently amended citizenship law had turned violent in different parts of the city last week.

"As of December 28, online posts that were inflammatory and/or in conflict with the law are 246. The number of cases registered is 36 and persons arrested are 16. A large number of people were counselled and the posts were deleted," said GP Singh, ADGP Law and order, Assam Police.

GP Singh was posted as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) as per an order issued in this regard by the state government on December 12. As of December 23, Dibrugarh police arrested 55 persons for involvement in acts of violence in the district during protests against CAA.

According to police, the arrests were made on the basis of incriminating video evidence collected from CCTV cameras and mobile video clips. They have been found involved in indulging in violence, vandalism, posting objectionable messages in social media and destruction of public property.

Indigenous People Won't Be Affected By CAA: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the indigenous people of the state, whose interests are protected by the Assam Accord, will be not be affected by granting of Indian citizenship to a "small number" of persecuted people.

Sonowal, while addressing BJP's 'Peace and Progress March' in Morigaon district of Assam which was also attended by leaders of its alliance partners AGP and BPF, said the state government is committed to protecting the land rights, culture, and language of the indigenous people.

"Congress could not provide security to the small number of people who fled their country due to religious persecution. Now, they are being given an opportunity to get Indian citizenship by applying under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"These people will not have any negative impact on the indigenous people. Do not get misled by the misinformation being spread that the BJP-led government will bring in foreigners and settle them on the surplus lands in villages and tea gardens," Sonowal said

(With Agency Inputs)