Last Updated:

Assam: 18 Elephants Die In Lightning Strikes; Ex-CM Sonowal Calls It 'unfortunate'

Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that investigators found out that the death happened due to electrocution caused by lightning

Written By
Astha Singh
UNSPLASH

UNSPLASH


On Thursday, eighteen elephants died in Nagaon district of Assam after lightning struck, a senior Forest Department official said. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay told PTI that the incident happened on Wednesday night at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range. Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his grief.

"The area is very remote and our team could reach there on Thursday afternoon. It was found that carcasses were lying in two groups. Fourteen were lying atop the hill and four were found at the bottom of the hill," he said.

Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that investigators found out that the death happened due to electrocution caused by lightning and the exact reason will be known only after the post-mortem. 

"The preliminary investigation found that 18 jumbos were killed due to electrocution caused by lightning. The exact reason will be known only after post-mortem. I will visit the spot tomorrow," said Forest Minister. 

'Loss to Assam's wildlife & biodiversity: Sarbananda Sonowal

 

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: UNSPLASH)

READ | Assam Health Minister says, 'All civil hospitals to have oxygen plants within a month'
READ | Akhil Gogoi allowed to take oath as MLA in Assam Assembly complex amid incarceration
READ | Assam gets its first woman finance minister as CM Himanta picks ex-colleague Ajanta Neog
READ | People getting vaccine from 'unauthorised' centre in Assam; probe ordered
READ | Assam NRC co-ordinator moves SC seeking reverification of final list; claims anomalies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND