Assam: 18 Elephants Die In Lightning Strikes; Ex-CM Sonowal Calls It 'unfortunate'

On Thursday, eighteen elephants died in Nagaon district of Assam after lightning struck, a senior Forest Department official said. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay told PTI that the incident happened on Wednesday night at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range. Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his grief.

"The area is very remote and our team could reach there on Thursday afternoon. It was found that carcasses were lying in two groups. Fourteen were lying atop the hill and four were found at the bottom of the hill," he said.

Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that investigators found out that the death happened due to electrocution caused by lightning and the exact reason will be known only after the post-mortem.

"The preliminary investigation found that 18 jumbos were killed due to electrocution caused by lightning. The exact reason will be known only after post-mortem. I will visit the spot tomorrow," said Forest Minister.

'Loss to Assam's wildlife & biodiversity: Sarbananda Sonowal

The death of 20 wild elephants due to lightning at Tapatjuri Hill at Barhampur, Nagaon is unfortunate. It is an immense loss to Assam's wildlife and biodiversity. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 13, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)

