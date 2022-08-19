Assam: 2 Bangladeshi Nationals Sentenced To 5 Years Jail For Illegal Entry Into India

Two Bangladeshi nationals were convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment by an Assam court for illegally entering India. The verdict was passed by the District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts. It was also ordered that the failure in the payment of the fine will lead to imprisonment of another six months for both. The convicts have been identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh.

"District and Sessions court convicted two accused persons namely Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh. Both hail from Bangladesh and the court awarded five years of imprisonment to them," District Public Prosecutor Biswajit Mahanta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mahanta further informed that on March 6 last year, Mankachar police arrested Abdul Hai from the Behulachar area along the Indo-Bangladesh border for illegally entering India and registered a case number 163/21. Similarly, on May 25, 2021, the state police arrested Niranjan Ghosh who also illegally entered India. "The arrested were forwarded to judicial custody," he added.

3 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested At Bengaluru Airport

Earlier on August 12, three alleged illegal immigrant Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport. Soon after their arrest, they were sent to judicial custody. Further, on investigating, it was revealed that they were natives of the neighbouring country and had sneaked into India through the porous border in 2013.

Shayan Das (aged 25), Nikhilesh Das (34) and Amin Mohammed Chowdhury (27) were detained by the immigration officials a earlier this month upon suspicion, reported news agency PTI.